סמוטריץ' במסר לאחר פרישת בני גנץ דוברות

Benny Gantz's withdrawal from the Knesset race has prompted reactions within the right-wing camp, where pressure is mounting on Ofer Winter and other party leaders whose parties are polling below the electoral threshold to withdraw from the race.

Religious Zionist Party chairman and Minister Bezalel Smotrich said, "When you hear all the leaders of the left-wing parties congratulating Gantz on his decision to withdraw, you realize that he stepped aside to act responsibly toward the left-wing bloc and help bring it to power."

"The left is now organized, with zero wasted votes. Unfortunately, on the right, the situation is now exactly the opposite. Ofer Winter and several other small parties that have absolutely no chance of crossing the electoral threshold are gambling with the future of the State of Israel," he added.

Addressing Winter directly, Smotrich said, "I urge Ofer, his colleagues, and all the small parties: Withdraw. We do not gamble on the establishment of a Palestinian state, we do not gamble on the Jewish identity of the State of Israel, we do not gamble on security, and we do not gamble on the future of the State of Israel. Do not vote for any party that is not certain to cross the electoral threshold. Do not throw votes in the trash, and do not bring about the establishment of a Palestinian state."

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi also weighed in, saying, "Gantz is acting responsibly toward his friends on the left to ensure that not a single vote is lost. It's time for those on the right to come to their senses as well. If Winter withdraws, I'll take my hat off to him."

Minister Gideon Sa'ar joined the calls for Winter to withdraw.

"Right-wing parties that are running in the elections and are polling below the electoral threshold should do what Benny Gantz did," Sa'ar said.

He warned that the political consequences of votes failing to translate into Knesset seats could be particularly severe in the upcoming elections.

"The cost of wasting right-wing votes in these elections could be devastating. Show responsibility for the sake of the people of Israel and the Land of Israel."