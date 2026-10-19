A dramatic development in Israeli politics: Blue and White chairman, former IDF Chief of Staff and Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced today (Monday) that he has decided not to run in the upcoming Knesset elections.

Gantz said he intends to continue working toward the establishment of a national unity government, which he believes is necessary to address the challenges facing the State of Israel.

"I will not run in the upcoming elections, but I will continue fighting for unity. This is the only solution that will prevent another disaster and protect Israel against all the challenges it faces, both at home and abroad," Gantz stated.

A statement issued on his behalf said that he would continue focusing his efforts on bringing about a unity government that would act in the best interests of the State of Israel.

Gantz is expected to deliver a statement to the media this evening, during which he will address his decision not to run in the elections and the steps he intends to take going forward.

Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot responded: "I thank my friend, Lt. Gen. (res.) Benny Gantz, for his correct and responsible decision to withdraw from the most fateful election contest since the establishment of the state. I thank him for his many years of contributions to Israel's security and am confident that he will continue contributing to Israeli society in the future."

Democrats party chairman Yair Golan welcomed the announcement: "Gantz has made a responsible and correct decision. At a decisive moment for Israel's future, our shared responsibility is to ensure the victory of the change bloc."

Religious Zionist Party chairman and Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded: "Gantz's withdrawal stems from his sense of responsibility not to waste votes for the left-wing bloc. Now, following his withdrawal, the left is perfectly organized in a way that ensures not a single vote will be wasted."

"By contrast, on the right, there is currently a complete lack of responsibility on the part of Ofer Winter and the other splinter parties that are nowhere near the electoral threshold, yet insist on throwing votes in the trash and endangering the State of Israel by bringing to power a left-wing government with supporters of terrorism, which will bring disaster upon us."

He added: "This is a genuine emergency. I call on Ofer and his colleagues to come to their senses and take responsibility. But more than that, I call on the public not to vote for parties that are not absolutely certain to cross the electoral threshold. If the right loses votes, the left will come to power. We must not gamble with the State of Israel!"

Just last week, Gantz announced in a special statement that he had no intention of withdrawing from the Knesset race, despite claims that his party's participation could result in wasted votes.

Gantz emphasized that he did not belong to either political bloc and presented his continued candidacy as part of his struggle to establish a national unity government.

"We are heading toward disaster. We must stop and save the country," Gantz declared at the beginning of his remarks approximately a week ago.

He then sharply criticized the political establishment:

"Politicians from both blocs oppose the unity that I am promoting with all my heart. They want a decisive victory. The division serves their political interests."

According to Gantz, the insistence of both blocs on achieving a political victory rather than cooperating could lead Israel into another round of elections and the formation of narrow coalition governments.

Gantz linked the country's internal divisions to Israel's security challenges and warned of the possible consequences of allowing the rift to continue.

"They are leading Israel toward more elections, toward narrow governments that will tear us apart from within and cause our enemies to attack us again," he said.

Against the backdrop of these warnings, Gantz sought to make clear that his decision to remain in the race was not subject to political negotiations.

"I have decided not to surrender to our enemies. In order to fight our enemies, I must fight for unity among us, and that is why I am staying in the race until the very end."