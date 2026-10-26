Four senior reserve officers who served alongside Amcha Yisrael chairman Ofer Winter for many years have issued a joint appeal asking him to withdraw from the Knesset race.

The officers expressed concern that Winter's continued candidacy could lead to wasted votes if his party fails to cross the electoral threshold, potentially harming the right-wing bloc's prospects in the elections.

The appeal was issued by Brig. Gen. (res.) Erez Wiener, Brig. Gen. (res.) Gabi Siboni, Col. (res.) Hezi Nehama, and Brig. Gen. (res.) Harel Knafo. All four know Winter personally from years of serving together in the military.

In their statement, the officers addressed Winter directly, urging him to demonstrate political responsibility and reconsider his decision to run in the elections. They warned that if his party fails to cross the electoral threshold, the votes it receives will not translate into Knesset seats, potentially weakening the right-wing bloc.

"Your actions could bring down the entire national camp," the officers warned Winter.

The four also warned that such wasted votes could lead to a left-wing government being formed and urged right-wing voters to support parties that are certain to cross the electoral threshold.