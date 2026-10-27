Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approached Rabbi Benayahu Shmueli, with whom Ofer Winter, chairman of the Amcha Yisrael party, studies, in an attempt to persuade Winter to withdraw from the race for the 26th Knesset.

According to a report by Channel 12 News, Netanyahu spoke with Rabbi Shmueli and expressed concern that Winter's independent candidacy could cost the right-wing bloc votes, potentially undermining its chances of forming a government and paving the way for a left-wing government.

However, Rabbi Shmueli refused to interfere in Winter's decision and declined to participate in the effort to persuade the party to withdraw from the race.

The report also stated that in recent days, Netanyahu's associates had approached Rabbi David Abuhatzeira, a prominent Kabbalist and religious leader in northern Israel, in an effort to enlist his influence over Winter's decision to remain in the race.

That effort was also unsuccessful. According to the report, Rabbi Abuhatzeira made clear that he had no intention of acting against the Amcha Yisrael chairman's candidacy.

Moreover, in private conversations, Rabbi Abuhatzeira reportedly expressed support for Winter's continued participation in the election, saying that he could and should remain in the race. The rabbi described Winter as part of a wave of hope within the right-wing camp ahead of the elections.

These efforts come in the final stretch of the election campaign, amid growing concerns within the right-wing bloc that votes could be lost to parties that fail to cross the electoral threshold.