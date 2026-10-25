Rabbi Eli Sadan, head of the pre-military academy in Eli, has expressed support for Ofer Winter's Amcha Yisrael Party crossing the electoral threshold, despite a visit to his home last week by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Religious Zionist Party chairman Bezalel Smotrich aimed at encouraging Winter to withdraw from the Knesset race.

In a circulated recording, Rabbi Sadan clarified that, contrary to reports attributed to him, he does not oppose voting for Winter. He even believes that Winter's party crossing the electoral threshold could be the key to establishing a fully right-wing government headed by Netanyahu.

"I generally try not to get involved in elections. Full disclosure: I think Benjamin Netanyahu has been an excellent prime minister who has done many good things for the people of Israel over the years, and I would very, very much like him to continue serving as prime minister," the rabbi said.

He went on to explain why he had so far chosen not to intervene in political disputes within the right-wing bloc.

"Therefore, when people came to me and said, 'Tell these people to withdraw, tell those people to move up,' and made all kinds of suggestions, I decided to remain silent, because just as he has managed to get through the elections successfully until now, I assume he will manage to get through these elections successfully as well."

However, according to Rabbi Sadan, reports that came to his attention claiming that he was calling on voters not to support Winter's party prompted him to clarify his position.

"But today people called me and showed me that reports were being circulated claiming that I was saying not to vote for Ofer Winter because he would not cross the electoral threshold."

The rabbi clarified: "I think that is incorrect. Of course, I never said that, and I wish Ofer Winter success in crossing the electoral threshold. I think that only if Ofer Winter crosses the electoral threshold will Bibi have a fully right-wing government. That is what I hope will happen."

Rabbi Sadan's remarks take on particular significance against the backdrop of last week's visit to his home by Netanyahu and Smotrich, which was intended to encourage Winter to withdraw from the race.

Despite the visit, Rabbi Sadan chose to publicly clarify that he hopes Winter will cross the electoral threshold and even regards this as a necessary condition for establishing a fully right-wing government headed by Netanyahu.