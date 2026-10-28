Amcha Yisrael Party chairman Ofer Winter addressed the results of the elections for the 26th Knesset on Wednesday and his party's failure to cross the electoral threshold.

In a post published on his Facebook account, Winter acknowledged that he had failed to achieve the goal he had set for himself, accepted responsibility for mistakes made along the way, and made clear that, as far as he is concerned, his public service does not end with the election results.

"Together with a wonderful group of people - every single one of them a fighter - I tried to bring a new message. A message of hope, partnership, and security," Winter wrote. "Unfortunately, I did not succeed. Not yet."

Winter explained that his decision to enter politics stemmed from conclusions he had reached following the October 7 attack, foremost among them the need, in his view, for a change in the character of Israel's leadership.

"Since October 7, I have come to understand that the people of Israel need a different kind of leadership," he wrote.

He described the leadership he envisions as "leadership that unites, leadership that strives for truth and justice, leadership that knows how to take responsibility. Leadership that knows how to make decisive decisions."

Alongside his explanation of the motivations that led him into politics, Winter did not conceal his disappointment with the outcome. He acknowledged that mistakes had been made during his attempt to lead the political initiative and emphasized that responsibility for them rested with him.

"I also made mistakes along this journey, and the responsibility is mine," he wrote.

Winter devoted a substantial portion of his post to the people who accompanied him throughout the election campaign. He thanked his partners, activists, and supporters who believed in the initiative and continued working on its behalf until voting ended.

Despite his electoral defeat, Winter sought to make clear that he does not regard the election results as the end of their shared journey.

"We are here. For a long journey together," he wrote, quoting the biblical verse, "Those who sow in tears shall reap with songs of joy."

Addressing the election results and the formation of the next government, Winter emphasized that the voters' decision must be respected and that responsibility now passes to the elected representatives.

"The people have made their choice - and it is the duty of those elected to provide them with a good government, because no one deserves it more."