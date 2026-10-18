Dozens of haredi protesters affiliated with the Jerusalem Faction blocked the Gan Yavne Interchange on Sunday morning in protest against the arrests of military draft evaders.

The roadblock began earlier than planned and without warning, hours before the main demonstration scheduled to take place around noon on Highway 4.

Dozens of protesters arrived at the interchange, while dozens more were making their way to the scene. During the protest, confrontations broke out between the demonstrators and motorists on the road.

The demonstration is being held in response to the arrests of draft evaders. According to the protesters, the decision to block the Gan Yavne Interchange specifically was not coincidental.

They described the blockade as a "price tag" in response to the arrests of two draft evaders in the Shfela region over the weekend.

The Israel Police stated: "An illegal demonstration is currently taking place at the Yavne Interchange, with rioters blocking the road in both directions. Israel Police officers are at the scene, directing traffic to alternative routes, working to reopen the road and restore order."