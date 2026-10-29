Military Police on Thursday arrested two yeshiva students classified as deserters from the security service. In response, the Jerusalem Faction is expected to stage a series of demonstrations and traffic disruptions across the country.

At the time, the police announced drastic changes to traffic arrangements and expected congestion in central Israel.

At the center of the tensions sits the arrest of Yisrael Lenderer, a student from the Biala Hasidic court, who holds US citizenship and only permanent residency in Israel.

The Jerusalem Faction also announced a large demonstration in the afternoon following the arrest of yeshiva student Alon Smajda from Jerusalem's Beit Vegan neighborhood.

Smajda was arrested overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, when Military Police allegedly contacted him and notified him that he had a package waiting outside his home, and then raided it and arrested him.

In anticipation of large-scale protests in the Bnei Brak area around 3:00 p.m., the Israel Police announced road closures and extensive operational preparations by officers from the Dan District.

Highway 4 will be closed in both directions between Aluf Sadeh and the Em HaMoshavot Interchange. Heavy traffic congestion and intermittent road closures are also expected along Jabotinsky Street in Bnei Brak.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area, use alternative routes, and stay updated on traffic conditions.

In its statement, the police emphasized that the right to protest is a cornerstone of democracy. However, they stressed that disruptions to public order, unlawful blockages of major roads, and behavior that endangers the public will not be tolerated.