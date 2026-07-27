Following the death of Yaakov Aharon Farber, who was behind the Maalot Tzur initiative to integrate haredim in the IDF, extremist factors celebrated with several events and announcements.

Kugel, fruit, and drinks were handed out at yeshivas and study halls "in honor of his death." The refreshments were accompanied by a sign with a quote from Proverbs: "When the wicked perish, there are shouts of joy," noting that they were donated "in honor of the death of one of the leaders of the forced apostasy in our generation, Yaakov Farber, may the names of the wicked rot."

The "Kav Hahagana" (Defense Line), which is affiliated with the Jerusalem Faction, published an announcement, stating: "When the wicked perish, there are shouts of joy. The conscriptor who founded Maalot Tzur croaked an hour ago; from now on, he won't be able to draft haredim."

Farber, of blessed memory, passed away at 32, after years of fighting an illness. He led the Maalot Tzur initiative, which was designed to integrate haredim into military service while adapting the framework to their way of life. The program included, among other features, service without military uniforms and participation by married men who were not studying in yeshiva and who maintained ongoing guidance from rabbis.