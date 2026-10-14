Violent unrest erupted on the outskirts of Bnei Brak on Wednesday night after dozens of extremist protesters gathered outside a building housing an IDF unit responsible for integrating haredi soldiers into military service and attempted to force their way inside.

Large police forces were dispatched to the scene and have been working since the evening hours to push back the rioters and maintain order around the building. Two rioters were arrested.

The incident marks a further escalation following similar attempts to break into the same compound last week, amid heated demonstrations against the enlistment of yeshiva students by activists affiliated with the extremist Jerusalem Faction.

The incidents have sparked widespread condemnation and strong reactions across Israel's political establishment.

Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman sharply condemned the unrest in a post on X.

"At this very moment, dozens of draft evaders are attempting to force their way into a military base," Liberman wrote.

He went on to demand immediate action against those involved.

"Anyone who tries to break into an IDF base is simply a terrorist. They must all be arrested immediately and thrown in jail," he declared.