Ofer Winter, chairman of the Amcha Yisrael party, was verbally attacked by extremist haredi members of the Jerusalem Faction in Bnei Brak on Thursday evening during a campaign visit to the city ahead of the elections.
Winter traveled to Bnei Brak to meet with haredi residents. During his visit, he sat down for a traditional Thursday night cholent and received a warm welcome from those present.
However, as he stepped outside, he was confronted by a group of extremist haredi protesters who began shouting insults at him, calling him a "Nazi" and an "antisemite."
One protester shouted: "Ofer Winter is an antisemite. He speaks against the Torah and Judaism. Shame on you. You're burning the Torah. Take off your kippah."
Winter responded directly to the hecklers, saying: "You are disgracing the Torah."
He then turned to one of the Jerusalem Faction members who had confronted him and asked: "Why are you here attacking me instead of studying Torah?"