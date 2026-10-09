עופר וינטר הותקף בבני ברק: "תוריד את הכיפה, אתה שורף את התורה"

Ofer Winter, chairman of the Amcha Yisrael party, was verbally attacked by extremist haredi members of the Jerusalem Faction in Bnei Brak on Thursday evening during a campaign visit to the city ahead of the elections.

Winter traveled to Bnei Brak to meet with haredi residents. During his visit, he sat down for a traditional Thursday night cholent and received a warm welcome from those present.

However, as he stepped outside, he was confronted by a group of extremist haredi protesters who began shouting insults at him, calling him a "Nazi" and an "antisemite."

One protester shouted: "Ofer Winter is an antisemite. He speaks against the Torah and Judaism. Shame on you. You're burning the Torah. Take off your kippah."

Winter responded directly to the hecklers, saying: "You are disgracing the Torah."

He then turned to one of the Jerusalem Faction members who had confronted him and asked: "Why are you here attacking me instead of studying Torah?"