US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday night urged Israel to take stronger action against violence in Judea and Samaria, expressing concern over recent incidents.

Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Rubio said the Trump administration had repeatedly raised the issue with Israeli authorities.

"We're all very disturbed by those images and what we're seeing. We've asked the Israelis and continue to ask them to crack down on that stuff," he said.

Rubio emphasized that President Donald Trump wants to prevent further instability in the region and has made his position clear to Israel.

"The President's been very clear. He's said this repeatedly. He does not want to see friction or anything, a crisis going on in the West Bank. Now, I understand that these are groups that are out there doing it. And the President's been repeatedly clear when he said that he doesn't want to see a new spark."

The Secretary of State was specifically questioned about Friday's attack on Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine.

Rubio acknowledged that he had not yet received a complete account of what happened and was relying on news reports while awaiting information from the US Embassy.

"I don't have all the details. I only go off media reports. I know we've inquired with the embassy. They're supposed to get a cable back later today or tomorrow indicating exactly what they know about it. But from what I understand about media reports, it didn't look good. It was an American reporter, maybe it was a photojournalist, who was caught behind where some of these groups came in and was beaten. And there was video of that. So the whole thing was just disturbing. Not a good look."

Rubio's remarks followed a statement earlier Saturday by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, who strongly condemned the assault and called for those responsible to face criminal prosecution.

"Heidi Levine, photojournalist for the Washington Post, suffered serious injuries from vicious & cowardly attack," Huckabee wrote. "Heidi is US Citizen, clear ID as journalist."

The ambassador said the identities of the attackers remained "under investigation, but those who attacked unarmed reporter should spend years in prison."

"We have called for a full investigation, arrest, and prosecution to the fullest extent of the law to whoever participated in this," Huckabee stressed.

He further denounced the attack, writing, "Attacking a female photographer is despicable act of terror carried out by masked cowards. Dishonorable act of senseless violence."

President Isaac Herzog also contacted Levine on Saturday to express his regret over the incident and personally apologize for the violence she experienced.

During their conversation, Herzog condemned both the attack on Levine and another violent incident that occurred in Taybeh on Saturday.

"As President of the State of Israel, I strongly condemn this outrageous and shocking violence, both the terrible attack you endured and other grave incidents of violence, such as what took place today in Taybeh," Herzog said. "This weighed heavily on my conscience throughout Shabbat, and I express my deep sorrow and apologize for what you went through."

The President emphasized that the actions of those responsible were inconsistent with Israel's values and called on the country's law enforcement agencies to ensure that the perpetrators were held accountable.

"The despicable behavior of the perpetrators of this attack does not represent the citizens or the values of the State of Israel. Israel is a democratic state governed by the rule of law, and it must act with full force against every form of violence. I know that the circumstances of each incident are being thoroughly investigated, and we await the findings. All government, security, and law enforcement authorities must use every means at their disposal to investigate thoroughly, apprehend these lawbreakers, and bring them to justice with the fullest extent of the law."

Herzog concluded by expressing solidarity with Levine and her family.

"We all embrace you and your family, and on behalf of the entire nation, I wish you good health and a speedy recovery."