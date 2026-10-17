US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Saturday night condemned the Friday attack on Washington Post photographer Heidi Levine.

"Heidi Levine, photojournalist for the Washington Post, suffered serious injuries from vicious & cowardly attack," Huckabee wrote. "Heidi is US Citizen, clear ID as journalist."

He added that details of who attacked her are "under investigation, but those who attacked unarmed reporter should spend years in prison."

"We have called for a full investigation, arrest, and prosecution to the fullest extent of the law to whoever participated in this," he stressed.

"Attacking a female photographer is despicable act of terror carried out by masked cowards. Dishonorable act of senseless violence."

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog called Levine to apologize for the attack.

"As President of the State of Israel, I strongly condemn this outrageous and shocking violence, both the terrible attack you endured and other grave incidents of violence, such as what took place today in Taybeh," Herzog said. "This weighed heavily on my conscience throughout Shabbat (Saturday - ed.), and I express my deep sorrow and apologize for what you went through."

He added, "The despicable behavior of the perpetrators of this attack does not represent the citizens or the values of the State of Israel. Israel is a democratic state governed by the rule of law, and it must act with full force against every form of violence. I know that the circumstances of each incident are being thoroughly investigated, and we await the findings. All government, security, and law enforcement authorities must use every means at their disposal to investigate thoroughly, apprehend these lawbreakers, and bring them to justice with the fullest extent of the law."

"We all embrace you and your family, and on behalf of the entire nation, I wish you good health and a speedy recovery."