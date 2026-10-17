Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Saturday called Washington Post photographer Heidi Levine, 63, after she was attacked by violent rioters in the Binyamin region on Friday.

"As President of the State of Israel, I strongly condemn this outrageous and shocking violence, both the terrible attack you endured and other grave incidents of violence, such as what took place today in Taybeh," Herzog said. "This weighed heavily on my conscience throughout Shabbat (Saturday - ed.), and I express my deep sorrow and apologize for what you went through."

He added, "The despicable behavior of the perpetrators of this attack does not represent the citizens or the values of the State of Israel."

"Israel is a democratic state governed by the rule of law, and it must act with full force against every form of violence. I know that the circumstances of each incident are being thoroughly investigated, and we await the findings. All government, security, and law enforcement authorities must use every means at their disposal to investigate thoroughly, apprehend these lawbreakers, and bring them to justice with the fullest extent of the law.

"We all embrace you and your family, and on behalf of the entire nation, I wish you good health and a speedy recovery."