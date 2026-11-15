US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a sharp warning to the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday, accusing the Hague-based tribunal of attempting to impose legal authority on the United States without its consent.

Speaking at the Federalist Society National Lawyers Convention and quoted by AFP, Rubio condemned what he described as the "weaponization of international law," arguing that international legal institutions have become instruments for advancing the interests of global elites.

Rubio's remarks came approximately one month after Washington announced additional sanctions targeting the ICC, intensifying the Trump administration's campaign against the court.

The Secretary of State argued that international law had been used to challenge "nearly every major foreign policy decision" made by the administration, including American strikes against vessels in the Caribbean and the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

Rubio rejected the notion that international legal mechanisms operate impartially, describing them instead as an "instrument" used by influential international figures to advance their agendas.

Turning specifically to the ICC, Rubio accused the institution of exercising sweeping powers without democratic accountability.

He described the court as "armed with the power to investigate, to prosecute, to persecute and to jail our citizens, according to laws we neither consent nor control."

Rubio then invoked a historical warning attributed to the Roman general Pompey to illustrate how Washington might respond to attempts to enforce ICC rulings against Americans.

"If they're foolish enough to try to enforce their paper decrees on Americans, our answer will probably be the same as the Roman general Pompey when he said to those who were trying to invoke their city's charters against his legions."

"He said: 'Stop quoting laws to men with swords.'"

The United States signed the Rome Statute establishing the ICC but never ratified the agreement and is therefore not a member of the court. Israel, Russia and China are also outside its jurisdiction as member states.

The ICC was established to prosecute individuals accused of serious international crimes, particularly in cases where national judicial systems are unable to provide accountability.

Washington's confrontation with the tribunal has intensified following the issuance of an arrest warrant for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged crimes committed in Gaza.

The Trump administration has pledged to undermine the court's operations, with Rubio previously announcing restrictions on financial transactions involving what he called a "rogue court."

In February of 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order authorizing sanctions against the ICC.

The administration subsequently sanctioned four ICC judges in June 2025, citing what Washington characterized as the tribunal's “illegitimate actions" against Israel and the United States.

Two of those judges had been involved in authorizing arrest warrants issued in November 2024 against Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The other two judges had approved an investigation into allegations involving American military personnel in Afghanistan.

Washington broadened the sanctions in August 2025, targeting four senior ICC officials connected to proceedings involving American and Israeli figures.