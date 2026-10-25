Approximately 220,000 dunams of land have been harvested during the current olive harvest season in Judea and Samaria, according to figures released by the IDF, which detailed the security measures being implemented to protect harvesting operations and prevent violence.

According to military estimates, the harvest has yielded approximately 22,500 tons of olives, producing an estimated 5,500 liters of olive oil, with a total reported value of NIS 225 million.

The IDF stated that approximately 100 olive harvesting sites have operated in coordination with security forces, which have provided protection for agricultural activities throughout Judea and Samaria.

The military emphasized that incidents attracting increased media coverage represent only a small proportion of the areas where harvesting is taking place. According to the IDF, the overwhelming majority of coordinated harvesting activities have proceeded according to plan, without exceptional incidents.

To ensure the harvest can proceed safely and minimize the risk of violence, friction, and terrorist activity, the IDF has reinforced Central Command with additional personnel and units. The reinforcements include the headquarters of the 98th Division, a task force headquarters from the Paratroopers Brigade, a regular battalion, and Border Police companies.

The additional forces have been deployed across Judea and Samaria to provide security, prevent confrontations, and conduct counterterrorism operations.

The IDF stressed that security personnel regard violence, criminal offenses, and attempts to undermine security as serious matters, regardless of who is responsible. Security forces are working together to maintain public order and protect the area.

The military added that its forces will continue operating throughout Judea and Samaria to prevent terrorist attacks, safeguard civilians, and preserve security and stability.

The announcement follows several violent incidents and confrontations during this year's olive harvest season in Judea and Samaria.

On October 16, several Israelis were lightly injured during clashes in the Binyamin Region, where Palestinian Arab rioters reportedly threw rocks, launched fireworks, and set fire to Jewish-owned agricultural land near al-Mughayyir and Abu Falah. The Binyamin Regional Council accused the rioters of exploiting the olive harvest to provoke confrontations with Jewish residents.

That same day, Washington Post photographer Heidi Levine was injured during a confrontation near Abu Falah. The following day, diplomatic representatives from France, Belgium, and Poland reported being attacked by masked Israelis while visiting an olive harvest near Taybeh. The IDF condemned the violence, while police opened an investigation. The military also noted that the diplomats' visit had not been coordinated with security forces.

On October 21, New York congressional candidate Brad Lander and dozens of activists were detained during an olive harvest near Beitar Illit. The IDF explained that the activity had not received the required advance authorization, which is intended to ensure security and maintain public order. On the same day, Israeli authorities ordered the deportation of two foreign activists detained during an unauthorized olive harvest in the Hebron Hills.

Earlier, during a visit to Central Command on October 14, IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir addressed the security situation surrounding the harvest, stating: "We are currently in the olive harvest season. The IDF will continue operating to enable the harvest to take place while maintaining public order and ensuring the safety of all populations in the area."