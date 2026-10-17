A violent incident near the village of Taybeh in the Binyamin Region sparked reactions in Israel and Europe on Saturday after diplomats from France, Belgium, and Poland reported being caught up in an attack during a visit to a Palestinian Arab olive harvest.

Police launched an investigation, while the IDF and Foreign Ministry condemned the violence and emphasized that the visit had taken place without prior security coordination with the military.

According to reports and footage circulated online, a group of masked Israelis arrived near the village, which is located in Area B, and confronted Palestinian Arabs who were harvesting olives. Diplomatic representatives were also present, including the French consul in Jerusalem and representatives from Belgium and Poland.

The diplomats claimed that a window of a vehicle belonging to the Belgian Consulate in Jerusalem was smashed during the incident. Police began examining the footage and working to identify those involved.

Two Israeli activists who were present said they had also been confronted by the masked individuals. According to them, "The settlers blocked us, surrounded the vehicle, and demanded to see our identity cards. They told us they would kill us."

The two claimed that they attempted to contact the military during the incident but received no response.

In a statement, the IDF said that it "strongly condemns the severe act of violence that took place in the area of Taybeh, during which diplomatic representatives were attacked by Israeli rioters."

"Police forces and forensic investigators from the Judea and Samaria District are entering the area accompanied by IDF soldiers and will begin collecting findings and evidence, as well as taking testimonies, in support of an investigation that has been opened."

At the same time, the IDF stressed, "The consulate's visit was not coordinated with the IDF. Such coordination is important to prevent incidents of this kind."

"According to a preliminary inquiry, no IDF soldiers were present at the scene at the time of the attack. The report was sent to the brigade operations room, which is designated to receive reports from security personnel only, and not from civilians. The operations room receives dozens of operational reports each day and responds only to authorized personnel, not civilians. It should be emphasized that other designated channels are available for civilians to submit complaints. All circumstances surrounding the incident will be examined."

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar strongly condemned the incident, writing: "I strongly condemn the severe acts of violence by Israeli rioters in the area of Taybeh."

"A police investigation has been opened, and forensic investigators from the Judea and Samaria District are already at the scene collecting evidence.

"The Foreign Ministry is in contact with the ambassadors of the countries concerned in order to assist the law enforcement authorities, who are working to identify the attackers and bring them to justice."

Sa'ar also stressed, "Without detracting from the severity of the incident, it is unfortunate that the visit was not coordinated with the IDF in advance. Such coordination could have helped safeguard the visitors’ security."

The Judea and Samaria District Police confirmed that the Binyamin Police Station had opened an investigation following the circulation of the footage.

Police are working to locate the victims and collect their statements while attempting to identify the suspects.

"Upon receiving the footage, police opened an investigation, and a report was also forwarded to the Foreign Ministry in order to locate the victims, collect testimony, and reveal the identities of the suspects in order to bring them to justice," police stated.

Belgium's Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot responded, "I condemn in the strongest terms the attack by masked settlers in Taybeh, in the occupied West Bank, against Palestinians, our Consul General, French and Polish diplomats as well as catholic representatives. A French mayor was assaulted and a Belgian vehicle damaged. Our team is safe."

In an unfounded allegation, he added, "Palestinians face this violence every day. Settlers also target journalists reporting on it and diplomats. Harvesting olives, reporting the news or carrying out diplomatic duties should never put anyone at risk of attack."

Ignoring the terror attacks targeting Jews, Prevot demanded, "As the occupying power, Israeli authorities must protect Palestinians, ensure the safety of diplomats and journalists, and bring those responsible to justice. Impunity for violent settlers must end."

"Belgium will continue to press for EU sanctions against those responsible for this violence and those who support them.

This violence cannot be separated from Israel’s illegal settlement policy. Belgium condemns settlement expansion and attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians from their land. The occupation of the Palestinian territory must end."

The police investigation remains ongoing, and no suspects have yet been reported identified or arrested in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, earlier Saturday, IDF and Border Police forces were dispatched following a report of an Israeli civilian being harmed near the area of Beit Lid. This followed a confrontation between several Israeli civilians and several Palestinians in the area, reports of additional injuries are being examined.

"The forces are conducting searches in the area," the IDF added. "The injured Israeli civilian was evacuated for medical treatment."