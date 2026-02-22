סוכות לצד אלקנה מחוץ לחקירה ללא קרדיט

Elkana Federman, who served as the security officer of the Nova party on October 7 and acted to rescue many party-goers under fire, reported on Sunday morning for questioning under caution at the Military Police base in Beit Lid.

The chairman of the Knesset Education Committee, MK Zvi Sukkot (Religious Zionism), arrived at the Beit Lid base to support Federman and protest his summons for questioning.

Sukkot noted that Federman is a hero who was wounded in the October 7 massacre, recovered, and returned to fight, and that the incident in the Binyamin region had at the time received full backing from the chain of command. “The commanders, the brigade commander - the entire military echelon backed them," he said.

He sharply criticized the Military Advocate General’s Corps and the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division over the decision to question the soldier eight months after the incident. “I came here today to accompany and strengthen the hero. He was called in for questioning under caution like the worst of criminals. We came with him this morning to strengthen him and, above all, to tell the Military Police and the Military Advocate General’s Corps: Do not raise your hand against our soldiers. The people of Israel will not forgive you - we will not forgive you."

The investigation focuses on an operational incident that occurred eight months ago in the Binyamin region. In an interview with 103FM radio, Federman recounted the sequence of events: “We were dispatched to a stone-throwing attack on a woman whose entire windshield was smashed - she was nearly killed. Several terrorists threw rocks at us. I began a pursuit; the terrorist tried to crush my head with a rock."

Federman emphasized that he acted in accordance with orders: “After carrying out the suspect arrest procedure properly, I fired toward the legs and below. Because of differences in elevation, the bullet rose upward and the terrorist was neutralized."