Officers from the Petah Tikva Police Station launched an investigation following a report that several toddlers had left a daycare center in the city and were spotted wandering alone in the street without adult supervision while riding toy cars.

Police officers dispatched to the scene located the toddlers and ensured they were returned to their parents.

As part of the investigation, two female daycare staff members, Petah Tikva residents in their 40s and 50s, were detained for questioning Monday evening.

Following questioning, both women were released under restrictive conditions.

On Sunday, Channel 12 News reported that six toddlers, approximately two years old, left a daycare center in Petah Tikva without adult supervision, with three of them reaching a distance of approximately one kilometer from the facility.

It is believed that at the time the incident happened, one staff member was in the yard supervising more than 20 children, while two other staff members were washing the floor.