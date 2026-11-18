An unusual operation by the Petah Tikva Rabbinical Court culminated in the delivery of a get, a Jewish bill of divorce, at Beilinson Hospital shortly before a hospitalized husband was due to undergo a complex medical procedure involving prolonged sedation and mechanical ventilation.

Even after the special team arrived at the hospital, however, an unexpected difficulty arose: The husband initially objected, left the room and went to another floor. The rabbinical judge and the hospital rabbi followed him and, after speaking with him, were able to resume the proceedings and complete the divorce with both spouses' consent.

The case began several weeks earlier, when a woman and her attorney urgently petitioned the Petah Tikva Rabbinical Court to approve an agreement so that a get could be arranged. The petition explained that the husband, who has a disability and had been hospitalized for an extended period, was expected to undergo an urgent medical intervention that would leave him sedated and on a ventilator for a considerable time.

Under these circumstances, there was concern that unless the get was arranged before the medical procedure, the woman could face prolonged uncertainty over whether the divorce could be completed.

Following the request, the court moved to expedite the proceedings. Within days of its submission, the woman and her attorney were summoned to verify the names to be used in the get and complete the necessary checks under Jewish and civil law. The preparations were intended to allow the get to be written and delivered outside the court, given the husband's medical condition.

Once the preparations were complete, a special court team traveled to Beilinson Hospital in coordination with the hospital rabbi, Rabbi Yisrael Babchik. The delegation was led by rabbinical judge Rabbi Avraham Avidar and included a ritual scribe, two witnesses and another court representative. The team's composition was intended to enable the proceedings to take place at the hospital in accordance with Jewish law

During the meeting at the hospital, however, it became clear that the advance preparations did not guarantee that the get would be completed. The husband initially objected and, at one point, left the room and went down to a lower floor of the hospital.

Rabbi Avidar and Rabbi Babchik followed him and spoke with him in an effort to reach an understanding. After the conversation, the husband agreed to return to the room and continue the proceedings.

Upon his return, Rabbi Avidar led another discussion with both spouses. By its conclusion, the two had agreed to divorce, and the team immediately began the process. The get was written at the hospital and delivered to the wife.

The divorce proceedings were thus completed before the planned sedation and mechanical ventilation, removing the concern that the husband's medical condition could leave his wife unable to obtain a Jewish divorce for an extended period.