An 11-year-old girl narrowly escaped an attempted abduction in Petah Tikva after a man in his 40s allegedly grabbed her and tried to carry her away while she was on her way to an after-school activity.

The incident occurred on Hamefalsim Street, where the suspect allegedly tackled the girl, lifted her by force, and began walking away with her in full view of passersby.

According to the investigation by Petah Tikva police, the girl was walking alone along the busy street when the suspect approached her unexpectedly.

Investigators believe he initially attempted to steal her cellphone. The girl, who was speaking with her father at the time, quickly cried out for help.

Pedestrians and drivers who witnessed the incident immediately realized something was wrong, alerted police, and managed to detain the suspect until officers arrived.

The suspect was taken in for questioning. Due to his condition and what police described as erratic behavior, he was later transferred for psychiatric evaluation.