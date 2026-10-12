Six toddlers, approximately two years old, left a daycare center in Petah Tikva on Sunday without adult supervision, with three of them reaching a distance of approximately one kilometer from the facility, Channel 12 News reported.

According to one of the mothers, the children crossed a pedestrian crossing and wandered near a busy road. A passerby who noticed them without an accompanying adult alerted the police, and all six toddlers were eventually located.

The incident occurred in the morning, shortly after parents had dropped off their children at the daycare center. One mother said that approximately 15 minutes after leaving, she received a phone call from the daycare director informing her that her son had left the premises and staff members were unable to locate him.

"In an instant, I went from being a mother who had left her son in a place that was supposed to protect and care for him to a mother forced to search for her toddler son, genuinely fearing for his life and safety," she said.

It is believed that at the time the incident happened, one staff member was in the yard supervising more than 20 children, while two other staff members were washing the floor.

At one point, another mother arrived looking for a ride-on toy for her son. Unable to find it, she approached the staff member in the yard for assistance. During the search, they discovered that the daycare center's exit gate had been left open and that several children had already wandered outside.

According to the mother, four toddlers left the daycare center riding small ride-on toys, while two others left on foot.

One toddler girl was found on steps near the daycare center's emergency exit, while two other children were located at a playground on the street.

At that stage, the whereabouts of three additional toddlers remained unknown. The search continued for approximately 15 minutes until they were found about one kilometer from the daycare center.

Following the incident, a police complaint was filed, and supervisory authorities and municipal officials were notified, including representatives of the Petah Tikva Municipality's Early Childhood Education Department.

The mother is demanding a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances that allowed six toddlers to leave the daycare center without supervision.

"This is not a routine incident, a minor mistake, or a problem that can simply be overlooked," she said.