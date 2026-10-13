British Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced Monday that the government will launch a public inquiry into the October 2025 terrorist attack at Manchester's Heaton Park Synagogue, in which two Jewish worshippers were murdered during Yom Kippur services.

Addressing the House of Commons, Mahmood said the investigation would examine the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby, following a request from the coroner.

“On that awful day in October of last year, as our Jewish community celebrated Yom Kippur, two brave men, Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby, lost their lives, and three others were seriously injured. What happened that day must be fully understood. So, as requested by the coroner, I can today announce a public inquiry into the deaths of Mr. Cravitz and Mr. Daulby," she stated, as quoted by the Jewish News.

Mahmood explained that a public inquiry would allow investigators to examine evidence that could not be fully presented during ordinary coronial proceedings.

“This will ensure that all evidence can be heard, including any sensitive national security material that could not otherwise be fully heard in the coroner’s court."

The attack was carried out by Jihad Al-Shamie, a Syrian-born British citizen who attacked people outside the synagogue and attempted to enter the building. He was shot dead by police.

Counterterrorism investigators have continued examining the incident, with eight people arrested in connection with the attack.

One of Al-Shamie's close associates, 31-year-old Mohammad Bashir, pleaded guilty in June to preparing an act of terrorism.

Investigators established that Bashir had helped Al-Shamie conduct reconnaissance at a British defense facility before the synagogue attack.

Bashir was subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 17 years.

During her parliamentary statement, Mahmood warned that the Manchester attack was part of a wider pattern of violence targeting Britain's Jewish community.

"Tragically, Heaton Park was just one of a series of attacks on our Jewish community."

She cited several incidents over the past year, including attacks in London and another suspected terrorist plot in Manchester.

“In the year since, they have included: the stabbing of two Jewish men in Golders Green, north London, with a trial now set for March 2027; a failed attack on the Israeli Embassy, for which the attacker was last week jailed for 20 years; a spate of arson attacks across North London; and, last month, just hours before Yom Kippur began, a foiled but potentially lethal plot on the Jewish community in Manchester."

The Home Secretary also outlined additional government measures intended to strengthen security around Jewish communities and combat antisemitism.

"Faced with the threat posed to our Jewish community, we have increased funding to the police by an additional £250 million to boost police presence in key Jewish areas and tackle antisemitism on our streets."

“But I know we cannot simply build higher walls around our Jewish community and expect them to live in fear. So we must root out the evil of antisemitism wherever it lurks in society. This Government is committed to that effort, tackling antisemitism wherever it is found: be it online, in our schools and universities, in our public services, or on our streets. "