A wave of antisemitic incidents has struck Manchester, UK, as police, together with the community security organization Shomrim, launched an investigation into a serious incident in which several vehicles belonging to haredi residents were vandalized during Shabbat.

The incident occurred at around 3:00 a.m. on Friday night. In the morning, residents on Leicester and Middleton streets discovered that their vehicles’ windows had been extensively damaged and smashed.

Shomrim appealed to the public to provide any information or footage from private security cameras that could help identify those responsible, while reports were also submitted to local police.

The vandalism comes just days after another serious incident in the area, in which three Jewish residents were lightly injured after being shot with an air gun from a passing vehicle in the Haredi neighborhood of Salford.

The victims, all adults, sustained minor injuries and did not require significant medical treatment.

Greater Manchester Police are investigating the shooting as a religiously and antisemitically motivated attack and have arrested two suspects in connection with the incident. The suspects remain in custody as the investigation continues.