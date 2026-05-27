Counter-terrorism detectives in the United Kingdom have apprehended an eighth individual in connection with the deadly Islamist terror attack perpetrated against a Manchester synagogue last year, the BBC reported.

Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West, supported by Greater Manchester Police, executed a targeted evening raid on Tuesday at a residential property in Higher Broughton, Salford.

The raid culminated in the arrest of a 49-year-old male suspect who is currently being interrogated by specialized investigators.

Authorities confirmed that the suspect was detained on suspicion of failing to disclose vital information regarding terrorist activity, an offense explicitly tied to the bloodshed at the house of worship.

The attack occurred on the morning of October 2, 2025, when 35-year-old jihadist Jihad Al-Shamie launched a savage assault against the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue during Yom Kippur services.

Al-Shamie, a resident of nearby Prestwich, weaponized a motor vehicle and a knife to strike the facility, resulting in the tragic deaths of Jewish worshippers Adrian Daulby and Melvin Cravitz. The terrorist was subsequently shot and neutralized at the scene by responding armed police officers.

The latest raid pushes the total number of individuals swept up in the sweeping counter-terrorism investigation to eight. Among those previously detained is a 30-year-old man who has already been formally charged with failing to disclose information relating to terrorist activity.

Additionally, another male suspect was previously indicted on terrorism charges uncovered during the wider investigation, though those specific infractions were not directly linked to the synagogue assault.