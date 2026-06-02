A Jewish father who was wounded during last year’s deadly terror attack outside the Manchester synagogue has completed the Great Manchester Run half-marathon, achieving a goal he set for himself while recovering from his injuries.

Yoni Finlay crossed the finish line of the 21.1-kilometer race on Sunday, less than eight months after being shot during the Yom Kippur terror attack at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation, as reported by the Jewish News.

Speaking after the race, Finlay described the achievement as a significant milestone in his recovery. He recalled making a personal pledge shortly after the attack that he would return to running a half-marathon.

“Around seven months ago, I was shot outside the Heaton Park synagogue on Yom Kippur," Finlay said. “On that day, I promised myself that I would get back to a half-marathon."

Although he narrowly missed matching the time he recorded two years earlier, Finlay expressed satisfaction at completing the challenge. “I’m really, really pleased that I did it. I got through it," he said.

Finlay also used the event to raise funds for The Friendship Circle, a Salford-based charity that supports Jewish children and adults with physical and learning disabilities. He said his involvement with the organization played a key role in helping him recover from the trauma of the attack.

“I feel like I owe my life to the Friendship Circle," he said. “The volunteering I did for them was the reason why I’m still here."

An inquest into the attack found that he was struck by a stray or deflected police bullet while helping secure the synagogue entrance. This was the same bullet that fatally wounded Adrian Daulby.

Earlier in the attack, terrorist Jihad Al-Shamie murdered 66-year-old Melvin Cravitz and stabbed volunteer security guard Andrew Franks, who survived. Police later shot and killed the attacker at the scene.