Two Iranian men accused of plotting a bomb attack against Jewish sites in Manchester, including a synagogue targeted in a deadly terrorist attack last year, are scheduled to stand trial in June 2027.

According to The Jewish Chronicle, Salam Ahmadyan, 36, from Liverpool, and Rahman Salehi, 34, from Salford, allegedly carried out surveillance of Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue and the Manchester Jewish Museum in Cheetham Hill.

The suspects appeared by video link at London's Old Bailey on October 23, where they confirmed their identities before Justice Cheema-Grubb.

The judge ordered both men to remain in custody and scheduled their trial to begin on June 15, 2027, at Manchester Crown Court. Proceedings are expected to last approximately five weeks, with a preliminary hearing set for April 16.

The two men, who entered Britain illegally aboard small boats, were arrested in Manchester on September 20, 2026, and subsequently charged with preparing acts of terrorism.

Prosecutors allege that the suspects communicated with another Iranian national, believed to be operating from inside Iran, who provided instructions and coordinated the planned attack.

The allegations include obtaining guidance on constructing a chlorine bomb, gathering materials and equipment for an improvised explosive device, and researching potential Jewish targets online.

Investigators also accuse the men of collecting photographs, maps, and building plans, as well as conducting reconnaissance at locations being considered for an attack.

The alleged plot emerged nearly a year after the October 2, 2025, terrorist attack at Heaton Park Synagogue, in which two Jewish worshippers, Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53, were killed.

During that attack, Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, drove a vehicle into the synagogue's gates before launching a knife assault while wearing a fake suicide belt.

The two Iranian defendants have not been convicted, and the allegations against them will be examined during their trial.