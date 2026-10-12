"Together" leader and former prime minister Yair Lapid responded Monday to Israeli President Isaac Herzog's promise to do all he can to prevent repeat elections.

"I very much hope that President Herzog will not try to push for another fake 'unity' government in which [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu will again trick his partners and bring, again and again, disaster upon the citizens of Israel, using votes of people who voted to remove him from power," Lapid said.

"We will not cooperate with this, and I call on all the other parties in the camp to announce ahead of time that they will not be part of such a government."

Earlier, speaking at a Yedioth Ahronoth conference, Herzog promised, "I will really, and I mean really, do everything I can to prevent repeat elections."

He added, "We need to wait for the results and not rush to judgment. But we must do everything possible to avoid going back to this again and again and again."

Herzog also addressed the scale of the national challenges facing Israel, presenting the need to establish a stable government as a central consideration for the political system once the election results are announced.