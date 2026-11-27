Otzma Yehudit chairman National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Religious Zionist Party chairman Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded Friday morning to reports that Ra'am (United Arab List) chair Mansour Abbas may declare Hamas a terror group.

Criticizing the move, Ben Gvir called for efforts to prevent the formation of a government dependent on Ra’am, warning, "Mansour Abbas did not suddenly discover after three years that those who raped, massacred, burned, abused, and kidnapped belong to a terrorist organization." Ben Gvir wrote.

"Mansour Abbas knows what ‘taqiyya’ is and knows that Islam permits lying to destroy the State of Israel. He also knows that [Yisrael Beytenu chair Avigdor] Liberman, [Together chair Naftali] Bennett, and [Yashar! chairman Gadi] Eisenkot will sell out the State of Israel for power."

"He is a liar," Ben Gvir stressed, referring to Abbas. "We do not believe him. This is a repugnant political maneuver: one step back to advance three steps forward, into the inner sanctum of Israeli decision-making."

Ben Gvir also accused Eisenkot of being "willing to buy the act and abandon Israel’s security for a seat in power," calling it "a disgrace," and promising, "We will fight with all our strength to prevent the formation of this government of destruction."

Smotrich slammed, "Anyone impressed by Mansour Abbas’s ‘dramatic’ declaration that Hamas is a terrorist organization simply does not know Abbas or the Muslim Brotherhood’s methods. The method of ‘taqiyya’ is based on concealment and a willingness to lie and say whatever the other side wants to hear to obtain the desired positions of power."

"Abbas wants to enter the government to destroy Israel from within, and to do so, he will tell any lie asked of him. We must not fall into this trap and establish a government of disaster dependent on Israel’s enemies."