Ra'am (United Arab List) chairman MK Mansour Abbas is expected to announce on Saturday night or Sunday that Hamas is a terrorist organization.

The expected announcement comes amid talks on forming a government, as part of Abbas's effort to join a new government if the opposition bloc succeeds in forming one.

On Thursday night, Abbas conveyed a message to opposition bloc leaders that Ra'am would not abstain in a vote to approve a government led by Yashar! chairman Gadi Eisenkot. According to a Channel 12 News report, Abbas made clear that the party's support was conditional on its demands being met.

According to the report, Abbas said, "Do not count on Ra'am abstaining." He added, "Either we vote in favor of forming the government in exchange for our demands being met, or we vote against it. We will not sit idly by."

If Eisenkot needs Ra'am's votes to swear in the government, he will have to reach agreements with the party even if it remains outside the coalition.

According to the report, senior officials in Ra'am and the Joint List expressed willingness last Saturday to provide a safety net for the formation of an Eisenkot-led government, with the aim of ending Benjamin Netanyahu's tenure as prime minister. In private conversations with associates at the time, Abbas expressed confidence that a new government not headed by Netanyahu would be formed.

At the beginning of the month, Eisenkot presented a plan to form a government initially based on the four Zionist parties in his bloc. Under the plan, additional parties could join later if they accepted the fundamental principles he set out, leaving open the possibility of forming a minority government with outside support from the Arab parties.

In recent days, Eisenkot's bloc has focused on contacts with the haredi parties, alongside talks with Likud on forming a unity government. The bloc aims to swear in a government as early as next week, partly out of concern that a security development could alter the political situation.

As part of efforts to bring the haredi parties on board, Eisenkot's bloc intends to reserve the health and housing portfolios for United Torah Judaism and the interior and religious services portfolios for Shas.