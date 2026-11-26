Finance Minister and Religious Zionism party leader Bezalel Smotrich delivered a speech in the Knesset criticizing the Yisrael Beytenu and Yashar! parties amid talks on forming the next government.

During his speech, Smotrich addressed MKs Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu) and Elyasaf Peretz (Yashar!) directly, challenging them over what he described as a gap between their statements before the election and the political moves they are now pursuing.

"Now you are selling the country to its enemies? To its enemies!" he said, referring to the possibility that the government taking shape would rely on support from the Arab parties.

Emphasizing that his opposition to a political partnership with Arab parties does not stem from his coalition or opposition considerations, he cited his past opposition to forming a government that included Mansour Abbas, even when figures in his own political camp sought to explore that possibility.

Smotrich also stressed that he opposed the earlier move because of his view of Abbas, whom he called a supporter of terrorism, and that he stood by that position even when some of his political partners supported forming a government with Abbas.

Smotrich then attacked what he portrayed as a shift in the positions of Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman. He directed most of his criticism at the lawmakers themselves, asking them to consider how they would explain their political decisions to their families.

At that point, he also addressed MK Elyasaf Peretz, attacking what he described as inconsistency among members of the anti-Netanyahu bloc regarding the conscription bill.

"How do you look yourselves in the mirror, Elyasaf? How do you look in the mirror?" he asked. "How do you look in the mirror? No values, no truth, no keeping your word, no ideology."