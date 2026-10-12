Israeli President Isaac Herzog has declared that he intends to do everything in his power to prevent Israel from being dragged into another round of elections following the upcoming vote.

Speaking at a Yedioth Ahronoth conference, Herzog noted the apparent deadlock between the political blocs, and expressed hope that a stable government will be formed after the elections.

"I will really, and I mean really, do everything I can to prevent repeat elections," Herzog said.

He added, "We need to wait for the results and not rush to judgment. But we must do everything possible to avoid going back to this again and again and again."

Herzog also addressed the scale of the national challenges facing Israel, presenting the need to establish a stable government as a central consideration for the political system once the election results are announced.