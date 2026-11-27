New details have emerged about Thursday evening’s meeting between Rabbi Dov Lando and Slabodka Yeshiva head Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch, following Rabbi Hirsch’s return to Israel from a visit to the United States, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

A source familiar with the details said the meeting, which lasted about half an hour, barely touched on politics.

According to the source, the two leaders focused on other subjects, contrary to expectations reported in the media ahead of the meeting.

Rabbi Hirsch landed at Ben Gurion Airport Thursday evening following an arduous, approximately two-week trip to the United States on behalf of Slabodka Yeshiva. During his visit, he attended the historic "Gevurat Shmonim" gathering marking the yeshiva’s 80th anniversary, held at the Berkeley Resort hotel in New Jersey.

As is his custom upon returning to Israel, Rabbi Hirsch visited Rabbi Lando’s home to receive a welcome-home blessing. The senior rabbis spoke at length about current affairs, but according to the Kikar Hashabbat report, their conversation did not focus on the political issues at the center of public debate.

Earlier, reports said that the Yashar!-led bloc and United Torah Judaism had already agreed in principle on the wording of a Draft Law, but are awaiting professional approval from the IDF and legal advisers.

Aryeh Zissman, news editor of the haredi newspaper Yated Ne’eman, said Friday morning that anyone looking in that day’s newspaper for an official announcement about a meeting of the senior rabbis concerning coalition negotiations would not find one.

"The instruction will come later, and everything will be done in accordance with their instructions. We will wait patiently until Saturday night," Zissman said.

Earlier this week, United Torah Judaism issued an official statement this week clarifying that, contrary to various reports, the party was not discussing the allocation of portfolios or positions in the ongoing political negotiations.

"The only issues on our agenda are resolving the status of yeshiva students and Torah scholars, the independence of haredi education, preserving the status quo, and maintaining the Jewish character of the State of Israel," the party said.