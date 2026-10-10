Following the earthquake that struck Panama on Friday evening, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Embassy of Israel in Panama, to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to residents of the affected area.

As part of this effort, and in cooperation with the Municipality of Panama City, drinking water will be supplied to residents of Playa Venao, where damage to electricity and water infrastructure caused by the earthquake has resulted in water shortages.

The assistance is being coordinated with local Panamanian authorities, who will facilitate the transportation and distribution of drinking water to affected residents.

In addition, essential food supplies, purchased in cooperation with the Israeli community in Panama, will also be delivered to the area.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Israeli Embassy in Panama continue to closely monitor developments, maintain contact with local authorities, and work to assist those affected by the earthquake, as well as Israeli nationals in the area.