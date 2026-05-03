The President;s Resident accounced that on May 6, President Isaac Herzog will depart for a four-day official visit to Panama and Costa Rica, two close friends and allies of the State of Israel. During his visit, President Herzog will attend the inauguration of Costa Rica's President-elect, Laura Fernández Delgado, at the invitation of outgoing President Rodrigo Chaves Robles.

President Herzog's visit to Panama will be the first in history by an Israeli President. Panama is a true friend of Israel and a current member of the UN Security Council, and President Herzog will meet with President José Raúl Mulino of Panama and members of his government to discuss deepening bilateral relations and advancing cooperation. This follows the meeting between the two presidents at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where they agreed to continue strengthening the strategic relationship between Israel and Panama. President Herzog will also meet with leaders and members of the local Jewish community.

President Herzog will continue from Panama to Costa Rica, where he will represent the State of Israel at the inauguration of President-elect Laura Fernández Delgado. President Herzog will meet with the President-elect, attend a state dinner for heads of state hosted by President Chaves Robles, and hold additional diplomatic meetings with world leaders attending the event. President Herzog will also meet with leaders and members of Costa Rica's historic Jewish community.

"President Herzog's visit to Panama and Costa Rica reflects the importance of Israel's ties with countries across Latin America and the renewed momentum in Israel's relations with Central and South American nations. This visit is intended to deepen and strengthen the strategic partnership between Israel and the countries and peoples of the region." the President's Residence stated.