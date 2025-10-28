The official launch of the Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus in Panama took place at the National Assembly’s Blue Room, marking a historic moment in the growing global movement of faith-based diplomacy.

Led by Co-Chairs Deputy Manuel Cohen and Deputy José Luis Varela, the new caucus brought together more than ten Members of Parliament united in their support for Israel and their shared commitment to the Judeo-Christian values that underpin Panama’s long-standing friendship with the Jewish state.

During the event, the participating Deputies signed the Declaration of Solidarity and Friendship to the State of Israel, reaffirming Panama’s historic role as one of the first countries to support Israel’s establishment by voting in favor of UN Resolution 181 in 1947. The Declaration also explicitly recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, reflecting Panama’s enduring commitment to Israel’s sovereignty and security.

“It is an honor to assume the Co-Chairmanship of the Israel Allies Caucus in Panama,” said Deputy Manuel Cohen. “We have the support of more than ten legislators committed to defending and supporting Israel from within the National Assembly of Panama. The formation of the Israel Allies Caucus represents a significant step in strengthening the ties between Panama and Israel.”

Deputy José Luis Varela added, “I have been working with the Israel Allies Foundation for over 10 years while serving as Deputy in the National Assembly. It is an honor to finally be able to form an Israel Allies Caucus in Panama. From the Caucus, we will not only support Israel on the diplomatic front but will also advocate for Israel in Panama and throughout Central America.” The launch event was attended by legislators, diplomats, and faith leaders from both the Jewish and Christian communities. The gathering highlighted Panama’s historic friendship with Israel and the growing regional importance of faith-based diplomacy as a unifying model for strengthening democratic values and international cooperation.

“The decision of more than ten Members of the National Assembly to join the Israel Allies Caucus in Panama is a powerful testament to the unwavering commitment of Panama to Israel, especially in these challenging times,” said Leopoldo Martínez, Israel Allies Foundation Latin America Director. “At the Israel Allies Foundation, we see the establishment of this new Caucus not only as a pivotal moment for strengthening the historic and diplomatic ties between our nations, but also as an opportunity to reinforce the shared values that bind us.”

“The establishment of Panama's Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus represents a powerful stride in fostering diplomatic solidarity, setting the stage for Panama to one day join the growing chorus of nations proudly placing their embassy in Jerusalem, Israel's eternal capital,” said Josh Reinstein, President of the Israel Allies Foundation.

The Declaration signed by the Deputies emphasized their shared struggle with Israel against narcoterrorism, their commitment to freedom, democracy, and human rights, and their call for governments across the Western Hemisphere to intensify efforts to defend these common values.

The formation of the Israel Allies Caucus in Panama marked a major milestone for the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) network, which now unites 63 Israel Allies Caucuses worldwide, bringing together over 1,600 legislators committed to standing with Israel through moral conviction and political action.