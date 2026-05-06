President Isaac Herzog was welcomed by President José Raúl Mulino of Panama at the Presidential Palace in Panama City.

Following the official welcome ceremony, President Herzog and President Mulino held a private meeting, followed by an extended bilateral meeting. During the meetings, the two presidents discussed the importance of strengthening strategic ties between Israel and Panama, as well as deepening cooperation in fields including technology, innovation, water management, health, commerce, agriculture, and security.

President Isaac Herzog said: "It is a tremendous honor for me to stand here today, as the first President of the State of Israel to visit Panama. I want to thank you, Mr. President, for the warm and gracious welcome to your beautiful country."

“We will never forget how Panama stood with the Jewish people at the dawn of our statehood, supporting the historic resolution on Israel’s establishment, and formalizing relations just weeks after our independence. And we deeply appreciate Panama’s friendship and support now, especially during these very challenging and complicated times," he said.

“Since the horrific massacre of October 7th, 2023, Israel has faced a multi-front war with Iran and its terror proxies, including Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis. We did not seek this war. But we will defend our people," Herzog stated. “Clearly, it is not our struggle alone. Iran’s terror regime and its proxies reach far beyond the Middle East. Latin America has felt the long arm of Iranian terror. Right here on Panama’s soil, Hezbollah murdered 20 innocent civilians in a horrific terror attack in 1994."

“Still now, we remember the victims. We remember their families. And we recall their lesson in the present: The international community cannot turn a blind eye to the chaos that the Iranian regime seeks to spread throughout the world. I believe that US President Donald Trump’s decision to take action to confront Iran and prevent it from reaching a nuclear capability was courageous and necessary. And I salute him," he added.

"Panama also understands, perhaps better than anyone else, the vital importance of freedom of navigation and why it is worth fighting for. Attempts by Iran and its proxies to threaten, block, or disrupt freedom of navigation in international waters, which have included the seizure of Panamanian vessels - endangers the safety and stability of the entire world.

“Panama’s vibrant and rooted Jewish community, which has made immense contributions to Panama and is part of the unique cultural tapestry of this wonderful nation. This reflects so much about the Jewish story of survival and growth, but also about Panama. At a time when antisemitism has risen so dramatically across the globe, Panama gives an example and remains largely a sanctuary of tolerance and mutual respect to the people of the Bible, and I want to commend the people of Panama and its leadership for this.

“Mr. President, my friend, I believe that this historic visit will open a new chapter in the friendship between Israel and Panama: a chapter built on deeper economic cooperation, stronger ties on so many fields, closer ties between our peoples, and shared action for a safer, more connected, and more prosperous world," Herzog concluded.

President José Raúl Mulino stated: “I receive President Herzog with great joy and warmth on behalf of the Panamanian people and my government. This visit marks, without a doubt, a historic milestone in Israel-Panama relations - being President Herzog’s first visit to Latin America as President and the first official visit by an Israeli Head of State to our country, Panama.

“This encounter represents much more than a ceremonial act, it is the reaffirmation and renewal of a solid relationship between our two nations, built on trust, mutual respect, and cooperation that has been strengthened across various areas over more than seven decades.

“Panama reaffirms its historic vocation as a country of dialogue, as a bridge of the world, and reiterates its commitment to the promotion of peace and global stability. We firmly believe that cooperation and understanding are the path to prosperity. In this context, we have addressed key areas for the future of both countries," Mulino said.