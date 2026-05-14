The Maaleh Adumim Municipality announced on Thursday that the woman killed in the serious traffic accident a day earlier in Panama was Noa Yitzhak, a 22-year-old resident of the city.

"Noa is the daughter of Yael and Doron Yitzhak, the dedicated and beloved municipal employee. Mayor Guy Yifrah is working with the Foreign Ministry and the consular services to bring Noa for burial in Israel, in Maaleh Adumim, as soon as possible.

The accident occurred in Panama's La Chorrera area when a minibus carrying Israeli tourists collided with a local bus.

The force of the crash killed Noa Yitzhak and injured several other Israelis to varying degrees, some of them seriously.

Local medical teams who arrived at the scene evacuated the injured to nearby hospitals, while representatives from ZAKA Panama and Israel’s Foreign Ministry began coordinating with local authorities regarding treatment of the victims and arrangements to return the deceased woman’s body to Israel.