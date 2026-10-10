Joint List chairman Yousef Jabareen officially declared for the first time that his faction would be willing to provide parliamentary support to any government that brings an end to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's premiership.

"After the elections, we will impose our conditions on any political configuration in Israel," he said. "We have complete freedom of action, without restrictions, to replace the Netanyahu government, and we will use every tool at our disposal."

Jabareen also said the Joint List would demand a clearly defined and funded action plan to combat crime in Arab society, an end to the policy of home demolitions, and the advancement of a genuine diplomatic path toward the establishment of a Palestinian state.

In February, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated unequivocally that "since October 7, there is no mandate for a government that relies on Arab parties."

Earlier this month, Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman similarly declared that "no coalition will be formed with the Arab parties."