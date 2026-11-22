הרב יעקב מדן: אחדות לא יכולה להישאר רק במלים, צריך לעשות

Rabbi Yaakov Medan, the father of MK Elisha Medan, visited the Unity Tent initiative launched by his son and called for the aspiration for national unity to be translated into action.

During his visit, the rabbi stressed that prayer and good intentions are no substitute for personal effort, and that building connections between different segments of society requires action, meetings and dialogue.

Rabbi Medan referred to the biblical patriarch Jacob's struggle, presenting it as an example of the importance of effort and action alongside faith and requests for divine assistance.

Rabbi Medan said, "You will fight, you will suffer, you will make an effort, you will do everything, and in the end you will prevail."

He went on to clarify that people should not settle for prayer while expecting things to happen without their involvement and effort. He said, "It does not work that way, with someone saying, 'Holy One, blessed be He, help me, and now I am going to sleep.' There is no such thing."

Rabbi Medan linked these remarks to the Unity Tent initiative launched by his son, MK Elisha Medan, emphasizing that the desire to bring different segments of the nation closer together also requires concrete action.

He said unity cannot remain merely a matter of declarations and intentions, but must find expression in meetings, dialogue, and joint activities.