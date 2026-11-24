Strategic adviser Moshe Klughaft, who previously advised Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu and Naftali Bennett, believes Netanyahu would prefer to lead Israel into another election rather than agree to a unity government in which Gadi Eisenkot would serve first as prime minister.

In an interview with 103fm, Klughaft argued that Netanyahu wants to capitalize on divisions within the change bloc and its leaders' campaign promises, while the parliamentary moves being advanced by the bloc's parties could actually make it harder for them to form a government.

He said, "An election is his preferred option. We understand the reasons: to correct the 'mishap,' as he sees it, that occurred and to capitalize on the broken promises that have come to light. An election is his best option under the current circumstances. Things cannot get any worse for him."

Alongside the possibility of an election, Klughaft believes Netanyahu might agree to a unity government, but only on condition that he remain prime minister for the first term of a rotation arrangement. He said there is currently no indication that Netanyahu is willing to accept an arrangement in which Eisenkot would serve first.

Klughaft linked these political options to Netanyahu's campaign over the possibility of forming a government that includes Arab parties or relies on their support. In his assessment, the focus on this issue is intended to confront the change bloc with the contradictions between its pre-election statements and the options now being considered in coalition negotiations.

The strategic adviser also criticized the conduct of the parties in Eisenkot's bloc since the election. He said their parliamentary initiatives, including taking control of committees and repealing laws, are welcomed by their supporters but do not necessarily bring them closer to forming a government. Klughaft described this conduct as "a frenzy by the change bloc", arguing that enthusiasm over parliamentary gains could work against the bloc itself.

Describing the atmosphere within the bloc, he said, "For two weeks now, we have been taking over the Knesset, taking over committees, repealing laws. Here is another committee chair, and another committee to repeal this and that." He also referred to MK Ahmad Tibi's (Joint List) conduct in the plenum, making clear that he considered it the wrong approach.

He said that, apart from the decision to secure the Knesset speakership, the other moves do not help advance coalition negotiations. He said, "Apart from the decision to take the Knesset speakership, the entire takeover campaign is good for the base; it gives them a pleasant pat on the back. It does not advance anything and increases the pressure on the wavering MKs in the change bloc, and there are many of them who do not want to join forces with the Arab parties or the haredi parties. In my opinion, this is very problematic."