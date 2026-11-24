Attorney Lior Katzav, a close associate of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who has spoken with him, discussed concerns among the Likud leadership and Netanyahu's efforts to form a national unity government in an interview with Arutz Sheva.

"In all honesty, the prime minister is very concerned about the possibility of a left-wing government led by Eisenkot in partnership with the terror-supporting Arab parties", Katzav says.

He says the security challenges require a unity government led by Netanyahu. "We face major challenges. We need to complete the missions in Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Gaza and Judea and Samaria, and given this complex security situation, we must have a national unity government led by Benjamin Netanyahu".

Katzav notes that he hears these concerns from the prime minister himself. "The prime minister is certainly concerned, and that is why he is making every effort to establish a national unity government under his leadership, with the participation of all Zionist parties that recognize Israel as a Jewish state, to address the challenges we face".

Asked about the possibility of flexibility over establishing a commission of inquiry into the events of October 7, Katzav says there is agreement on the need to investigate the massacre and the events preceding it, but the dispute concerns who would appoint the commission's members.

"A commission whose members are appointed by the Supreme Court president is a commission of inquiry that half the country will not trust. A national commission of inquiry put together by representatives of the opposition and the coalition is what is needed. How will they define it? I leave that to the negotiating teams".

He says the appropriate model is the one used to establish the American commission of inquiry following the attacks on the Twin Towers.

Katzav also addresses contacts between the haredi parties and Eisenkot, warning their leaders about promises to resolve the status of yeshiva students.

"The haredim have always been part of the religious and nationalist bloc, and their positions are much closer to those of Likud, the Religious Zionist Party and Otzma Yehudit", he says. "After hearing Eisenkot, Liberman, Golan and Bennett incite against the haredi public, does anyone believe they will resolve the status of yeshiva students?"

Addressing the view within the haredi community that a left-wing government could resolve the status of yeshiva students without opposition from the judiciary, Katzav criticizes the conduct of Supreme Court justices.

"It turns out that Supreme Court justices' positions are often the result of a political outlook and agenda, and that rulings are issued from a partisan standpoint", he says, but warns the haredim, "I am telling them, you are being deceived".

He claims that the promises Eisenkot and Liberman are making to the haredi parties are intended to secure their support for forming a government and removing Netanyahu, without any guarantee that the status of yeshiva students will be resolved.

"What they are trying to do now is buy the haredim's support so they will enable the formation of a left-wing government just to remove Netanyahu, and then they will remove the haredim".

Katzav warns that even if the haredi parties subsequently work to bring down an Eisenkot-led government, Israel could, he says, suffer serious security damage during its time in office.

"Every day of a left-wing government led by Eisenkot and supported by the Arabs endangers Israel's existence and security. They must not be allowed to run Israel for even a single day. That is why we must act with national responsibility and sound judgment and establish a unity government led by Netanyahu. That is the imperative of the moment".

Regarding the possibility of a rotation agreement for the premiership with Naftali Bennett, Katzav declines to rule it out, saying the issue should be left for discussion between the negotiating teams.

"Everyone understands the gravity of the moment, and that there has been no clear outcome in favor of either side and that compromises of one kind or another will be necessary".

His personal position, however, is that Netanyahu should continue serving as prime minister in the coming years, both because of his special relationship with US President Donald Trump and because of his diplomatic and security experience.

"I know most of Israel's senior leaders personally. I knew the late Begin, the late Shamir, the late Sharon, Olmert and Barak. No one comes close to Netanyahu's skills and abilities. He truly is a once-in-a-generation leader, and given Israel's challenges, we need him to be the one leading Israel in the coming years".

In his closing remarks, Katzav criticizes Eisenkot's diplomatic experience and his positions during the war, questioning why Netanyahu should be replaced at this particular time.

"We need someone who has demonstrated staying power, whose judgment, professionalism and abilities can be trusted, and who has run the country extremely well. Why throw him out? Just because Eisenkot wants to?"