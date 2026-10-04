Democrats chairman Yair Golan has promised to work to establish a government with the United Arab List (Ra'am), angering his potential coalition partners.

Speaking at "Meet the Press," Golan said he would work with his political partners to establish a government with Ra'am. However, Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman quickly responded, making clear that, as far as he was concerned, such a possibility was not on the table.

"I repeat: No coalition will be formed with the Arab parties," Liberman declared in response to Golan's remarks.

"Yair Golan is apparently under pressure from members of his party and some of his voters following the vote in favor of disqualifying Balad chairman Sami Abu Shehadeh. He has lost support in the Arab street, and now, in a desperate attempt to win voters back, he is spreading falsehoods."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded: "Yair Golan is once again saying openly what his partners [Yashar! chairman Gadi] Eisenkot and Liberman are trying to conceal at all costs. Together, the three of them will establish a dangerous government, a government of persecution in partnership with the Arab parties. A government that will perpetuate the tyranny of the judicial system, evacuate the communities and farms we established, and undermine the Jewish identity of the State of Israel. This must not be allowed to happen, and only a large and strong Religious Zionist party can prevent it from happening."

The Likud party also criticized Golan, stating: "Yair Golan reveals the truth tonight: He and his partner Eisenkot will establish a left-wing government with the Arab parties. This is what the elections are about: It's either the right or Palestine. Only Likud will prevent the establishment of a leftist-Arab government consisting of Eisenkot, Golan, Liberman, ["Together" leader Naftali] Bennett, and the Arab parties."