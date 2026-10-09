Katie Zacharia, a communications adviser for President Donald Trump's Truth Social platform, has been offered the position of White House press secretary, a White House official confirmed Friday, according to Reuters.

The offer comes following the departure of Karoline Leavitt, who stepped down at the end of August after serving as the administration's chief spokesperson.

Zacharia has not publicly confirmed whether she intends to accept the position and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If she accepts, Zacharia would assume the role just weeks before the November congressional midterm elections, becoming one of the administration's most prominent public representatives during a politically significant period.

The New York Times was the first to report that Zacharia had been offered the position.

Before her work advising Truth Social, Zacharia briefly served as a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security. She left that position in March.

Leavitt's departure was announced by Trump in mid-August, when the president praised her service and explained that she had decided to prioritize her family.

Trump described Leavitt as “one of my most trusted aides", adding that she “will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect!"

Leavitt officially concluded her tenure as White House press secretary at the end of August.

She is expected to begin a new position as an on-air contributor at Fox News Channel on November 1.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)