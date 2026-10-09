The US State Department issued an updated travel advisory on Thursday, warning Americans in the Middle East of heightened security risks as fighting between the Iran-backed Houthis and Saudi Arabia continues to escalate.

The advisory called on US citizens to "exercise heightened vigilance due to the complex security environment. Be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions."

Washington specifically highlighted recent Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, warning that the situation could deteriorate further.

"Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties. The hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly," the advisory said.

Americans planning to travel to or from the region were urged to closely follow updates from airlines and airports regarding flight schedules and operational changes.

The State Department also warned that threats from Iran and its affiliated organizations could extend beyond the Middle East.

"Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other US interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world, including US businesses and other institutions," the warning stated.

The advisory comes amid renewed fighting in Yemen, where the internationally recognized government and a Saudi-led coalition have launched military operations against the Houthis.

Saudi Arabia first entered Yemen's civil war in 2015, leading an Arab coalition in support of the internationally recognized government after the Houthis captured the capital, Sanaa.

A ceasefire reached in 2022 largely brought cross-border hostilities to a halt. However, fighting resumed in July amid the broader conflict involving Iran.

During their latest offensive, the Houthis gained control of Yemen's entire Red Sea coastline, including the port city of Mokha and three strategically important islands overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a major international shipping route.

On Sunday, Yemen's internationally recognized government announced the beginning of a large-scale military campaign to recapture territory under Houthi control.

President Rashad al-Alimi pledged that the offensive would continue “until the country is liberated from the grip of ‌the terrorist militia," while a military spokesman urged Houthi forces to lay down their weapons.