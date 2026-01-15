Britain on Wednesday night issued a travel warning to Israel amid tensions over a potential US strike on Iran in response to the government crackdown on anti-regime protesters.

The UK Foreign Office said it “now advises against all but essential travel to Israel and continues to advise against all travel to parts of Israel".

“There is a heightened risk of regional tension. Escalation could lead to travel disruption and other unanticipated impacts," it added.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Jerusalem published a security alert for Israel, Judea and Samaria and Gaza.

“Given ongoing regional tensions, the US Embassy in Jerusalem continues to reiterate standard advice to its personnel and all US citizens in Israel to exercise good personal security and preparedness practices," the Embassy said.

“We encourage all travelers to review our most recent Security Alerts, review any travel plans in case of disruptions, and make appropriate decisions for themselves and their families. Crises can happen unexpectedly while traveling or living abroad, and a good plan helps you think through potential scenarios and determine in advance the best course of action," it added.

“US Mission posture, staffing, and operations are unchanged, and consular services continue as normal," the statement said.

US citizens were urged to maintain a personal security and preparedness plan, ensure they have a valid US passport for short-notice travel, be aware of their surroundings, monitor official information sources and follow the instructions of local authorities.

The advisories came as Iran closed its airspace to all flights, except for international flights to and from the country that received special authorization.

Meanwhile, reports from Iraq stated that fighter jets were heard in the Kirkuk area in the center of the country.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump spoke at the White House and commented on the situation in Iran.

"We have been notified pretty strongly that the killing in Iran is stopping, and there's no plan for executions or an execution," Trump said.

He noted that "I've been told that in good authority. We'll find out about it, I'm sure. If it happens, we'll be very upset."

The President attributed the information to "very important sources on the other side and they said that the killing has stopped and the executions won't take place. There were supposed to be a lot of executions today, but the executions won't take place. We're going to find out. I'll find out after this, you'll find out."

Sky News reported that the planned execution of protester Erfan Soltani was not carried out.