The US Department of State on Sunday issued a worldwide caution alert, urging American citizens to exercise increased caution amid heightened security risks linked to the ongoing conflict with Iran.

The alert states: "The Department of State advises Americans worldwide to exercise increased caution."

It specifies: "The Department of State advises Americans worldwide, and especially in the Middle East, to exercise increased caution. Americans abroad should follow the guidance in security alerts issued by the nearest US embassy or consulate. Periodic airspace closures may cause travel disruptions. US diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted. Groups supportive of Iran may target other US interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world."

The advisory comes as the US-Israel military campaign against Iran continues, with attacks on diplomatic sites and potential threats from Iran-backed groups globally.

Earlier this month, the State Department urged Americans to immediately depart more than a dozen countries in the Middle East, including Israel.

Americans were urged at the time to depart Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

“Depart now via commercial means due to serious safety risks," said a new security update issued by the State Department.