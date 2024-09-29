The US State Department on Saturday updated its travel advisory for Lebanon following the elimination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli air strike in Beirut on Friday, reiterating its calls for Americans to leave the country.

The advisory directed family members of non-mission personnel to depart and granted permission for family members of mission employees and non-essential staff to leave as well.

“Due to the increased volatility following airstrikes within Beirut and the volatile and unpredictable security situation throughout Lebanon, the US Embassy urges US citizens to depart Lebanon while commercial options still remain available,” the statement said.

The US Embassy also advised Americans still in Lebanon to be prepared to shelter in place and “strongly” encouraged those in southern Lebanon to evacuate immediately due to recent military activity.

Just a week ago, the US State Department updated its travel advisory to Lebanon to urge US citizens “to depart Lebanon via commercial options while still available.”

“Due to the unpredictable nature of ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel and recent explosions throughout Lebanon, including Beirut, the US Embassy urges US citizens to depart Lebanon while commercial options still remain available. At this time, commercial flights are available, but at reduced capacity. If the security situation worsens, commercial options to depart may become unavailable. Please check flight options at Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport. The US Embassy may not be able to assist US citizens who choose to remain,” the State Department said.

“If you choose to remain in Lebanon, be prepared to shelter in place should the situation deteriorate further. The US Embassy strongly encourages US citizens in Southern Lebanon, near the borders with Syria, and/or in refugee settlements to depart those areas immediately,” it added.