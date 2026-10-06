Naval forces from the Saudi-led coalition launched a military operation Monday in Yemen's Hodeidah province, joining the internationally recognized government's campaign to drive the Iran-backed Houthi movement from territory it controls.

The operation follows Sunday's announcement by Presidential Leadership Council chairman Rashad al-Alimi of a major offensive to reclaim the remaining Houthi-held areas and restore government control throughout Yemen.

The Saudi-led coalition has joined the campaign, known as “Dawn of Yemen," and said 100 fighter jets were providing continuous air support to Yemeni government forces.

The Houthis, meanwhile, claimed Monday that they had launched ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones against several targets in Saudi Arabia. According to the Houthi-run Saba news agency, the attacks included King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and an Aramco refinery in Rabigh.

“The first of which targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, and the strike was precise and direct, thanks be to Allah, and caused disruption of air traffic," the Houthis said in a statement.

“The second targeted the Aramco refinery in Rabigh, and the strike was precise and direct, causing a fire breaking out at the targeted site," the group added.

The Houthis said another operation targeted “Abha Airport, Khamis Mushait Air Base, the Aqifa camp in Asir, and other critical sites in Najran and Jizan."

“The Armed Forces warn all international airlines using Saudi airspace to cease their flights, as it has become an operations zone for our forces, with the exception of the sacred airspace over Mecca and Medina," the statement said.

The Houthis said the attacks were carried out in retaliation for Saudi military action in Yemen, claiming that Saudi forces had conducted 60 air and missile strikes across the country during the preceding 24 hours.

Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen's civil war in 2015 at the head of an Arab coalition supporting the recognized government after the Houthis seized Sanaa. A 2022 truce largely ended cross-border fighting until July, when hostilities escalated amid the wider conflict with Iran.

The Houthi offensive resulted in the group taking control of Yemen's entire Red Sea coastline, including Mokha and three strategically located islands overlooking Bab el-Mandeb.

Houthi attacks have also targeted southern Saudi cities including Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran, wounding 73 civilians , among them women and children.

Regional and Western officials had warned on Friday that Saudi Arabia and its Yemeni partners were preparing an assault on the Houthis, with Saudi forces expected to provide air support while Yemeni forces conduct ground operations.

Riyadh has reportedly been considering either a limited operation around Bab el-Mandeb or a wider offensive on multiple fronts. The United States is providing intelligence and targeting assistance, while other regional and European allies are expected to limit their involvement to primarily defensive support rather than direct combat.