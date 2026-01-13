The US State Department issued an urgent security alert on Monday, warning American citizens in Iran to leave the country immediately as nationwide protests intensify and conditions grow increasingly unstable.

According to the alert, demonstrations across Iran are escalating and may turn violent, with arrests and injuries already reported. It noted that authorities have imposed widespread security measures, including road closures, disruptions to public transportation, and severe restrictions on mobile, landline, and national internet networks. Airlines have also limited or canceled flights to and from Iran, with several suspending service until Friday, January 16.

The State Department cautioned US citizens to expect continued internet outages and to prepare alternative means of communication. Those who can safely do so are urged to consider departing Iran by land through Armenia or Turkey.

Americans who remain in the country are advised to shelter in a secure location with essential supplies, avoid demonstrations, maintain a low profile, and monitor local media for rapid developments. The alert also urges US citizens to keep phones charged, stay in contact with family, and enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for ongoing updates.

The advisory highlights significant risks for US-Iranian dual nationals, noting that Iran does not recognize dual citizenship and treats such individuals solely as Iranian citizens. The alert warns that showing a US passport or having ties to the United States can lead to questioning, arrest, or detention.

The alert stresses that the US government cannot guarantee the safety of citizens attempting to leave Iran and that departures should only be attempted if individuals believe it is safe. Americans are also warned not to travel to Afghanistan, Iraq, or the Pakistan‑Iran border region.

The United States does not maintain diplomatic or consular relations with Iran. Swiss authorities, through their embassy in Tehran, continue to serve as the protecting power for US interests.

The advisory follows President Donald Trump’s repeated warnings that the US would hit back at Iran if it were to kill anti-regime protesters.

On Sunday, Trump told reporters that the US is watching Iran closely and weighing possible responses as unrest in the country grows.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump stated that Iran is starting to cross his red line.

“There seems to be some people killed that aren't supposed to be killed. We are looking at it very seriously, the military is looking at it and we're looking at some very strong options," he added, noting that he is receiving reports on the Iranian protests every hour.

He also warned Iran against attacking American bases in the region, stating that if they do, “we will hit them harder than they imagined."

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that while Trump generally prefers diplomatic solutions, he has not ruled out the use of force against Iran.

“The truth is, with respect to Iran, nobody knows what President Trump is going to do except for President Trump. The world can keep waiting and guessing," she said.

Leavitt later told reporters that Iran’s public rhetoric does not necessarily reflect its private communications with Washington. She said the President has an interest in examining those private messages as he weighs his options.